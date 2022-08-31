Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
