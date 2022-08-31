Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.