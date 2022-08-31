Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

JGGCU stock remained flat at $10.10 on Wednesday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.