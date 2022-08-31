Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 510,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,468.7 days.

Shares of Japan Post stock remained flat at $7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

