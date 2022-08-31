Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Cadre has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $962.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.45.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

