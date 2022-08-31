JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 244,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,883. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 962,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE JELD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 1,169,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $939.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

