Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Jetfuel Finance has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $31,577.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $22.87 or 0.00112195 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00135279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080670 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

