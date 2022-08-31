Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $115.23

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.23 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 100.50 ($1.21). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 100.80 ($1.22), with a volume of 444,254 shares traded.

Johnson Service Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £427.45 million and a PE ratio of 4,800.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

