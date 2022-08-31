JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price to €99.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €103.00 ($105.10) to €99.00 ($101.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KGSPY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Shares of KGSPY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. 7,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

