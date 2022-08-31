JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

