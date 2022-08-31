JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $134,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.88. The stock had a trading volume of 335,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,110,652. The company has a market cap of $333.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

