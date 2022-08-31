K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

K9 Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

About K9 Gold

(Get Rating)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.