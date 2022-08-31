Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 155,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 136,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2,789.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 344,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KSI remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.