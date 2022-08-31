Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,800 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,482 shares of company stock worth $124,590. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 103,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -184.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -789.74%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Recommended Stories

