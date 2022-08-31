Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.28

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.28 and traded as low as $31.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 2,076 shares traded.
Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.53%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI)
