Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.0462

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $493,771.36 and $110,134.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00440137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00823963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars.

