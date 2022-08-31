KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,597,432 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

