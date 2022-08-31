Kellner Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,900 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Renewable Energy Group comprises about 0.8% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,450,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 413,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 325,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,029,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

REGI stock remained flat at $61.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

