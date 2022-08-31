Kellner Capital LLC Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,815,000. Cerner makes up 14.0% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN remained flat at $94.92 during trading on Wednesday. 708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

