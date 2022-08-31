Kellner Capital LLC Takes Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Nielsen makes up 1.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth $72,186,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth $69,462,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after buying an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,038.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,403,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,467,000 after buying an additional 2,192,168 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Nielsen Company Profile



Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

