Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kemper Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 238,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. Kemper has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.55%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

