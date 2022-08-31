Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $164.75. 17,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,805. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.46.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after purchasing an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,831,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

