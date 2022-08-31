Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 24.3% in August

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,388,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $11,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 392.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after buying an additional 1,396,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 962,691 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

About Kezar Life Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 509,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a current ratio of 39.64. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $594.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.16.

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.