Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Kimball International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Kimball International has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kimball International Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $291.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

