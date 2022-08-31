Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Kimball International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Kimball International has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Kimball International Stock Performance
NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $291.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.84.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
