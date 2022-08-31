Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 235,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,051,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.