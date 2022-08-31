Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.50).

Kingfisher Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KGF stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230.20 ($2.78). 2,681,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 259.82. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 228.70 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53). The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingfisher

Kingfisher Company Profile

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

