Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KFS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 21,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,291. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 28,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $164,350.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,597.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 28,986 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $164,350.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,597.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc bought 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,307.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,477,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,223.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $902,681 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

