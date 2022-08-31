Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE KRG traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 1,494,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,126. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -135.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after buying an additional 11,213,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 4,671,885 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after buying an additional 3,010,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.