Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.04 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Knights Group Stock Performance

LON KGH opened at GBX 100 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.10. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00.

Insider Activity

In other Knights Group news, insider Balbinder Singh Johal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £12,900 ($15,587.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

