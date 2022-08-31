Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €31.00 ($31.63).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,472. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $35.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

