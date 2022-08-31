Konomi Network (KONO) Price Hits $0.0271 on Exchanges

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $145,072.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

