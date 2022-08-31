Kr Sridhar Sells 8,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $219,895.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,468. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

