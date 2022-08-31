Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 33,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth $151,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.