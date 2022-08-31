KStarCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.21 Million (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One KStarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. KStarCoin has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KStarCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,404.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00135762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00079872 BTC.

KStarCoin Coin Profile

KSC is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KStarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

