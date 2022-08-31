Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kubient Price Performance

Shares of KBNT stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.41. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

