KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Trading Up 1.7%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $86.38. Approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KUKAF)
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.