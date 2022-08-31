L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,353. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.65 and its 200-day moving average is $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

