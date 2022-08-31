Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.96 and its 200-day moving average is $218.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

