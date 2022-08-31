Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,232 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

