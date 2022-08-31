Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.