Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $292.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

