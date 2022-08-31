Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $449,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $215.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day moving average is $222.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

