Lands’ End (LE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Lands’ End has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lands’ End Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of LE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $501.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Lands’ End
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.