Lands’ End (LE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Lands' End to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Lands' End has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Lands’ End Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $501.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

