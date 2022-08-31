Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,600 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 928,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

LAZY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 36,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,086. The company has a market cap of $178.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,153.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,153.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 102,327 shares of company stock worth $1,247,085. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lazydays by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 663,849 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

