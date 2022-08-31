Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Shares Up 1.5%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.68 and last traded at 0.68. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.67.

Legion Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.81.

Legion Capital Company Profile

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

