Leisure Capital Management Acquires 135 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,006 shares of company stock worth $8,411,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,509. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

