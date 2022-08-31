Leisure Capital Management Acquires 31 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.61 on Wednesday, reaching $498.78. 16,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,569. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

