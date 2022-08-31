Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

