Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

