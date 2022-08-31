Leisure Capital Management Buys 370 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

