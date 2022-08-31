Leisure Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,107. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE COF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.97. 16,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.